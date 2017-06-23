Dr. Gernon Longo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gernon Longo, MD
Overview
Dr. Gernon Longo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Longo works at
Locations
Urology Center Pcthe111 S 90th St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-9800
The Urology Center, PC304 N 179th St Ste 206, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 397-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had absolutely no issue with Dr Longo. Wasn't looking forward to the procedure, but everything went as well as planned, from the initial visit to the procedure itself.
About Dr. Gernon Longo, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longo accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longo works at
Dr. Longo has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Longo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longo.
