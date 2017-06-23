Overview

Dr. Gernon Longo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Longo works at The Urology Center in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.