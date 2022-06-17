Dr. Germin Soliman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Germin Soliman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Germin Soliman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Soliman works at
Locations
Internal Medicine Physicians of Newport Beach Inc.12231 Newport Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (949) 640-0635
Internal Medicine Physicians of Newport Beach, Inc.1401 Avocado Ave Ste 302, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 640-0635
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Look no further!! The doctors are knowledgeable, professional and very thorough! Hard to find this these days when doctors are rushing from one room to the next. They take their time and ensure quality patient care.
About Dr. Germin Soliman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1093737892
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Hospital of Long Beach
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- Internal Medicine
