Dr. Germano Guadagnoli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Germano Guadagnoli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Guadagnoli works at
Locations
-
1
Trumbull Office5520 Park Ave Ste 101, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 371-5873
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guadagnoli is a great listener. He explains treatment options well and has a warm bedside manner.
About Dr. Germano Guadagnoli, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1962415562
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
Dr. Guadagnoli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guadagnoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Guadagnoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Guadagnoli works at
Dr. Guadagnoli has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Joint Pain.
Dr. Guadagnoli speaks Italian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Guadagnoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
