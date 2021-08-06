See All Pediatric Neurologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Germano Falcao, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5 (303)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Germano Falcao, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clin Jacksonville

Dr. Falcao works at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arnold Palmer Hospital (Epilesys Monitoring Unit)
    92 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 278-2401
    Monday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Neurology Children's Specialty Clinic (Main Office Location)
    2984 Alafaya Trl, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 278-2401
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Epilepsy
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • HealthChoice
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 303 ratings
    Patient Ratings (303)
    5 Star
    (286)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 06, 2021
    Was very impressed with this Dr very likable and felt very comfortable with him.
    Deborah Haynes — Aug 06, 2021
    About Dr. Germano Falcao, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508021742
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin Jacksonville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Driscoll Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.