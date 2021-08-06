Dr. Germano Falcao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falcao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Germano Falcao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Germano Falcao, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clin Jacksonville
Dr. Falcao works at
Locations
Arnold Palmer Hospital (Epilesys Monitoring Unit)92 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 278-2401Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pmSaturday6:00am - 6:00pmSunday6:00am - 6:00pm
Neurology Children's Specialty Clinic (Main Office Location)2984 Alafaya Trl, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 278-2401Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- HealthChoice
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was very impressed with this Dr very likable and felt very comfortable with him.
About Dr. Germano Falcao, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Portuguese
- 1508021742
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin Jacksonville
- Driscoll Children's Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falcao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falcao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falcao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falcao works at
Dr. Falcao speaks Portuguese.
303 patients have reviewed Dr. Falcao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falcao.
