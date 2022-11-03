Dr. German Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. German Oliver, MD
Dr. German Oliver, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
TDDC Mesquite2694 N Galloway Ave Ste 501, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 681-2226
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I was having lots of pain. Having constipation problems. Dr Oliver helped me with the issue. Plus checking to see what was causing my issue.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oliver speaks Spanish.
