Overview

Dr. German Ojeda Correal, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Xavier University, Bogota, Colombia and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Ojeda Correal works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Pinecrest, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

