Dr. German Marulanda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from El Bosque University and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Marulanda works at Advanced Vein & Vascular Solutions - Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.