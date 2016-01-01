Dr. German Luy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. German Luy, MD
Dr. German Luy, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Greater Heights & Memorial Pulmonary & Sleep1631 North Loop W Ste 600, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 347-4014
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1427260132
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Pulmonology
Dr. Luy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luy accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luy has seen patients for Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Luy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.