Dr. German Lasala, MD
Overview
Dr. German Lasala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Horizon Medical LLC7459 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 207-7296
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with my new concierge Dr. and I love Dr. LaSala! Kind and interested in what is going on, responds instantly to a weekend phone call, explains all test so you can understand and his staff very efficient. Worth every dime to pay a concierge fee!
About Dr. German Lasala, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124086392
Education & Certifications
- OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasala accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasala speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasala.
