Dr. German Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. German Hernandez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Locations
El Paso Kidney Specialists PA1310 Murchison Dr Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4500
El Paso Kidney Specialist11989 Pellicano Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 544-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hernandez is very knowledgeable and encouraging. I told him that my goal was to stay off of dialysis. He replied, "That's my goal for you also." He explained my condition, listened to my concerns, and gave thoughtful advice after reviewing ALL of my records. He coordinates with my other doctors. Dr. Hernandez is SMART and practices with his heart and brain. I feel fortunate to have found him.
About Dr. German Hernandez, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154367704
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- University of California-San Francisco
- Harvard Medical School
- Stanford University
- Internal Medicine
