Dr. German Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. German Gonzalez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Center for Digestive Medicine, PLLC7887 N Kendall Dr Ste 101, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 273-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great communication and explanation skills. Staff is incredibly professional and caring. 10 out of 10
About Dr. German Gonzalez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1043353691
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Miami
