Dr. German Digoy, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. German Digoy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Dr. Digoy works at Pediatric Communication Solutions Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Communication Solutions Inc.
    9900 Broadway Ext Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 608-8833
  2. 2
    Pediatric ENT of Oklahoma
    10914 Hefner Pointe Dr Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 608-8833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Otitis Media
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Otitis Media
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 04, 2019
    In my mind Dr Digoy is Superman. He listened to our concerns and worked with us better than anyone I have been to. He made the tonsillectomy a very quick and easy process. No crying from a 6 year old who cries at a scratch. Everyone at the Summit sugery center was excellant also. His recovery is going very well. Almost too well, he wanted to play already the same day!!!! I can not stress how thankful I am to have Dr. Dijoy recommended to us.
    Tammy Gatten in Yukon , OK — Feb 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. German Digoy, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1538121843
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Childrens Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. German Digoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Digoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Digoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Digoy works at Pediatric Communication Solutions Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Digoy’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Digoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

