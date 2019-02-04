Overview

Dr. German Digoy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Digoy works at Pediatric Communication Solutions Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.