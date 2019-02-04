Dr. German Digoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. German Digoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. German Digoy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Communication Solutions Inc.9900 Broadway Ext Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 608-8833
-
2
Pediatric ENT of Oklahoma10914 Hefner Pointe Dr Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-8833
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In my mind Dr Digoy is Superman. He listened to our concerns and worked with us better than anyone I have been to. He made the tonsillectomy a very quick and easy process. No crying from a 6 year old who cries at a scratch. Everyone at the Summit sugery center was excellant also. His recovery is going very well. Almost too well, he wanted to play already the same day!!!! I can not stress how thankful I am to have Dr. Dijoy recommended to us.
About Dr. German Digoy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Childrens Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
