Dr. German Castro, MD
Overview
Dr. German Castro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They graduated from National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Bay Hospital.
Locations
Castro Medical Clinic1091 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 728-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best Doctors I have had in my life. Direct and to the point. Takes the time necessary and listens!
About Dr. German Castro, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1134186794
Education & Certifications
- Louisville Genl Hospital
- Swedish Covenant Hospital
- National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
