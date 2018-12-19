Dr. German Berbel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berbel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. German Berbel, DO
Overview
Dr. German Berbel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University N Texas Health Science Center
texas College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
Surgery Group10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Hospital10720 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 574-7675
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 210777 Nall Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 310787 Nall Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Main Campus3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Would definitely recommend him to anyone I know
About Dr. German Berbel, DO
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790755767
Education & Certifications
- University N Texas Health Science Center texas College Of Osteo Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berbel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berbel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berbel has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berbel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berbel speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berbel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berbel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berbel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berbel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.