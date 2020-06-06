Dr. Germaine Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Germaine Rowe, MD
Overview
Dr. Germaine Rowe, MD is a Registered Nurse in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from State University At Buffalo and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Associates in Medicine1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 448-3210Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Wayne T Nishigaya Inc3055 W Orange Ave Ste 207, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (310) 545-2900
-
3
Allergy & Asthma Specialists - Pottstown, PA5 S Sunnybrook Rd, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 970-0999Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Healthcare Associates in Medicine3311 Hylan Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 448-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was attentive honest and caring during visit although limiting for what she needed to examine me for.
About Dr. Germaine Rowe, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Chinese
- 1710960372
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- State University At Buffalo
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowe speaks Chinese.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods.