Oncology
5 (26)
42 years of experience
Dr. Geri-Lynn Fromm, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Fromm works at Texas Oncology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Gynecologic Cancer and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Houston Medical Center
    7515 Main St Ste 740, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 665-0404
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  Houston Methodist Hospital

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Gynecologic Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Gynecologic Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 07, 2021
    The best Dr. I have ever known! My surgery & chemo for my ovarian tumor saved my life! I am a cancer survivor of 25 years. Sallie Watts, Friendswood Feb. 7, 2021
    Sallie Watts — Feb 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Geri-Lynn Fromm, MD

    Specialties
    Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1851376594
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fromm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fromm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Fromm has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Gynecologic Cancer and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fromm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fromm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fromm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

