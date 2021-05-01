Overview

Dr. Geri Aitken, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Aitken works at Latham Internal Medicine, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.