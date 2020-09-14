Overview

Dr. Gerhard Maale III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Covenant Medical Center, Medical City Plano and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Maale III works at DFW Sarcoma Group in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Synovial Biopsy and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.