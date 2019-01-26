See All General Surgeons in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Gergis Ghobrial, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gergis Ghobrial, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Ghobrial works at Gergis R Ghobrial MD in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    So. Cal. Minimally Invasive Endoscopy & Surgery
    2650 Elm Ave Ste 318, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 426-0147

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Jan 26, 2019
    Very polite doctor great service sweet staff.
    — Jan 26, 2019
    About Dr. Gergis Ghobrial, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508874603
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gergis Ghobrial, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghobrial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghobrial has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghobrial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghobrial works at Gergis R Ghobrial MD in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ghobrial’s profile.

    Dr. Ghobrial has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghobrial on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghobrial. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghobrial.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghobrial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghobrial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

