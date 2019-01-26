Overview

Dr. Gergis Ghobrial, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Ghobrial works at Gergis R Ghobrial MD in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.