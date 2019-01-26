Dr. Gergis Ghobrial, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghobrial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gergis Ghobrial, MD
Overview
Dr. Gergis Ghobrial, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Ghobrial works at
Locations
So. Cal. Minimally Invasive Endoscopy & Surgery2650 Elm Ave Ste 318, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 426-0147
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very polite doctor great service sweet staff.
About Dr. Gergis Ghobrial, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1508874603
Education & Certifications
- University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghobrial has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghobrial accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghobrial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghobrial has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghobrial on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghobrial speaks Arabic and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghobrial. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghobrial.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghobrial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghobrial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.