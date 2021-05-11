Dr. Zullo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerardo Zullo, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerardo Zullo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Zullo works at
Locations
-
1
Michael A Zullo MD & Gerardo L. Zullo1440 York Ave Ofc P6, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 535-3359
-
2
New York Cardiology Associates PC425 E 61st St Fl 6, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 752-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zullo?
Dr. Zullo is an extremely precise clinician. He is an extremely nice person and extremely professional. He has a great breadth of knowledge and zero arrogance. He is dedicated and treats patients with respect and kindness.
About Dr. Gerardo Zullo, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1134216211
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zullo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zullo works at
Dr. Zullo speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zullo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zullo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.