Dr. Gerardo Zloczover, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerardo Zloczover, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital|University Of Miami At Jackson Memorial
Locations
Zloczover Gerardo MD1325 S Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 223-1143
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I myself am a physician who pinched a nerve in my neck with excruciating pain. I went to Dr. Porto, a quack, who was unfortunately recommended by my neurosurgeon. After three failed attempts at injecting anesthesia into my neck and callously not caring that he failed me, I took it upon myself to find a new Pain Management doctor. Thank God in Heaven that I found Dr. Geraldo Zloczover, not very far from my hospital and home. He was wonderful! I do not understand the other reviews on this site but he could not have been a better and caring doctor if I had designed him myself. And after just a single attempt to inject anesthesia into my neck, he told me that the bones were so crushed that he could not even get a needle in between them. That was on a Tuesday when he announced I needed surgery. By Friday, I was in the hospital having my surgery and upon awakening, my pain was gone! I love this guy and will always recommend to family, friends, colleagues, and patients!
About Dr. Gerardo Zloczover, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital|University Of Miami At Jackson Memorial
- Anesthesiology and Pediatrics
