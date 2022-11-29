Overview

Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Zavala works at Neurosurgery & Spine Consultants in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.