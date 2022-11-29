Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD
Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Neurosurgery & Spine Consultants4611 Centerview Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78228 Directions (210) 255-8935
- Methodist Hospital
- South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Therapists are caring respectful and very knowledgeable to my needs
- Loyola University
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Rice University
Dr. Zavala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zavala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zavala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zavala has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zavala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zavala speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.