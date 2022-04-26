Dr. Zavala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD
Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Auto De Nuevo Leon, Fac De Med and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.
Neurosurgery and Spine Consultants4423 NW Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 255-8935
Hospital Affiliations
- Laredo Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have already written a very positive review. For some reason only 1 star in highlighted. Dr. Zavala should receive a 5-star rating from me. His surgery and my stay at the hospital were excellent. I am 9 weeks post op and doing very well. I have no more sciatica pain and I believe my prior surgery nerve damage is improving. Thank you Dr. Zavala!!!
- Neurosurgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1003916255
- Univ Auto De Nuevo Leon, Fac De Med
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Zavala accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zavala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.