See All Neurosurgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (18)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Auto De Nuevo Leon, Fac De Med and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.

Dr. Zavala works at Gerardo Zavala MD PA in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery and Spine Consultants
    4423 NW Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 255-8935

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Laredo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zavala?

    Apr 26, 2022
    I have already written a very positive review. For some reason only 1 star in highlighted. Dr. Zavala should receive a 5-star rating from me. His surgery and my stay at the hospital were excellent. I am 9 weeks post op and doing very well. I have no more sciatica pain and I believe my prior surgery nerve damage is improving. Thank you Dr. Zavala!!!
    Coach Mike Beitzel / Dr. Michael Beitzel — Apr 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zavala to family and friends

    Dr. Zavala's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zavala

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD.

    About Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003916255
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Auto De Nuevo Leon, Fac De Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zavala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zavala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zavala works at Gerardo Zavala MD PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Zavala’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerardo Zavala, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.