Dr. Gerardo Vazquez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Texas Tech Family Practice Center9849 Kenworthy St, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 215-5500
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
