Overview

Dr. Gerardo Valdes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.



Dr. Valdes works at South Florida Weight Loss & Wellness in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.