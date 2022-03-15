See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Gerardo Valdes, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Gerardo Valdes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.

Dr. Valdes works at South Florida Weight Loss & Wellness in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Florida Weight Loss & Wellness
    17901 NW 5th St Ste 106, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 471-1193

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 15, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr .Valdez from the first visit he treated me with my blood pressure, it was high and he was concerned about my health.He gave me a prescription to lower it. Once it was in a level that he was comfortable, he started me with the diet pills. He is not there for the money he is a doctor that cares about his patients.You do not find good doctors now in days like him. His staff are also very friendly and professional. To me he deserves the best reviews and 10 stars. God Bless him and his family.
    Carolina Perez — Mar 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerardo Valdes, MD
    About Dr. Gerardo Valdes, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871573840
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clin FL
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Medical Center of Delaware
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerardo Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valdes works at South Florida Weight Loss & Wellness in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Valdes’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

