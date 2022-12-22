Dr. Gerardo Trillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Trillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerardo Trillo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Louis U Sch Med
Locations
Frisco4461 Coit Rd Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 987-1975Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
As always, Dr. Trillo spends the time needed to keep his patients informed and he personally is a great person and Dr.
About Dr. Gerardo Trillo, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1770521387
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U Sch Med
- St Elizabeth Hosp/Ne Ohio U
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trillo has seen patients for Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), Hypercoagulable State and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trillo speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Trillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trillo.
