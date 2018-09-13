Dr. Gerardo San Pedro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. San Pedro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo San Pedro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerardo San Pedro, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Arkansas School Of Medicine
Dr. San Pedro works at
WK Red River Pulmonary Critical Care2400 Hospital Dr Ste 340, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- WK Bossier Health Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I do recommend Dr. San Pedro. He has taken a interest in my health and has done everything to make me more aware and educated on my condition.
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1336166255
- University Of Arkansas School Of Medicine
- University Of Arkansas School Of Medicine
- University Of Arkansas School Of Medicine
Dr. San Pedro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. San Pedro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. San Pedro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. San Pedro works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. San Pedro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. San Pedro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. San Pedro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. San Pedro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.