Overview

Dr. Gerardo San Pedro, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Arkansas School Of Medicine



Dr. San Pedro works at WK Red River Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.