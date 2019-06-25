See All Pediatric Neurologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Gerardo Rodriguez-Gomez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gerardo Rodriguez-Gomez, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerardo Rodriguez-Gomez, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Universidad de Montemorelos and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez works at Renown Medical Group in Reno, NV with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conor P Buckley MD
    75 Pringle Way Ste 505, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-5437
  2. 2
    Gerardo D Rodriguez-gomez A Professional Corp.
    1190 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 322-7272
  3. 3
    Sutter Health
    1625 Stockton Blvd Ste 104, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 454-6667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Epilepsy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Migraine
Epilepsy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Migraine Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    Jun 25, 2019
    Dr Rodruguez has been taking care my daughter for over 20 years. He has been there for every difficult situations with the right diagnostic & got my daughter back to health. Also his stuff is such a great help. I can’t say enough how appreciate I am.
    Roberto Carral in Reno, NV — Jun 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Gerardo Rodriguez-Gomez, MD
    About Dr. Gerardo Rodriguez-Gomez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356437339
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ Univ Hosp
    Residency
    • Morristown Meml Hosp, Affiliate of Columbia U
    Internship
    • Morristown Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Universidad de Montemorelos
    Undergraduate School
    • Colegio Adventista Dominicano
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

