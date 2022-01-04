Dr. Olivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerardo Olivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerardo Olivera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stuart, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Este and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Dr. Olivera works at
Locations
Riverview Community Mental Health Center865 SE Monterey Commons Blvd Ste 865, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 266-4713
Clark Memorial Hospital1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (702) 891-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr O is great, it's just his staff. Rude, arrogant plain awful.
About Dr. Gerardo Olivera, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1245250505
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Universidad Central de Este
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olivera has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivera.
