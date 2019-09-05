See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Gerardo Negron, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gerardo Negron, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.

Dr. Negron works at Shreveport Infectious Disease in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shreveport Infectious Disease
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 750, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Gerardo Negron, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396795795
Education & Certifications

  • Strong Meml Hosp Univ of Rochester
Residency
  • SUNY at Buffalo Erie Co Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gerardo Negron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Negron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Negron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Negron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Negron works at Shreveport Infectious Disease in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Negron’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Negron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negron.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Negron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Negron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

