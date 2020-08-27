See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Norman, OK
Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (43)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Oklahoma - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Myrin works at Gerardo Myrin, MD in Norman, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    INTEGRIS Orthopedics Central Norman Outreach Clinic
    700 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-9940
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute
    3115 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 486-6880
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    INTEGRIS Orthopedics Central
    5401 N Portland Ave # 600, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-9940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • OSMA Health
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Myrin?

    Aug 27, 2020
    Was refered to Dr. Myrin by one my other Dr. after being put off for two months for one reason or another by another Dr. Myrin saw me and operated on me in two weeks and three weeks later I'm walking without any type of assisstance. Wellness coaching was a bit much but overall operation was great
    steven L rose — Aug 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Myrin to family and friends

    Dr. Myrin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Myrin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD.

    About Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447516430
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma - College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myrin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myrin has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Myrin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.