Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD
Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Oklahoma - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
INTEGRIS Orthopedics Central Norman Outreach Clinic700 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 713-9940Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute3115 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 486-6880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
INTEGRIS Orthopedics Central5401 N Portland Ave # 600, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Was refered to Dr. Myrin by one my other Dr. after being put off for two months for one reason or another by another Dr. Myrin saw me and operated on me in two weeks and three weeks later I'm walking without any type of assisstance. Wellness coaching was a bit much but overall operation was great
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Cleveland Clinic
- Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- University of Oklahoma - College of Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
