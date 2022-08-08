Dr. Gerardo Lugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Lugo, MD
Dr. Gerardo Lugo, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Naples Dermatology4085 Tamiami Trl N Ste B203, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 261-3082
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Truly a blessing!! Pleasant , professional and always a smile!!
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- U South Fla
- University of Puerto Rico
- University of Florida
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Lugo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lugo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugo has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lugo speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.
