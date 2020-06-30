Dr. Gerardo Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerardo Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Military Med Sch and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
Toms River OBGYN9 Hospital Dr Ste C2, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (609) 326-0967
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When my other Dr had moved to manahawkin I really felt lost,and I really lost a good Dr I really liked and trusted.but I was referred to Dr Lopez st the time when I started haveing problams.I met him and he was very nice to me,very polite,and made me feel comfortable.not long after I needed a d and c and I was do happy with him.I trusted him do much more.snd a few years down the road I needed a hysterectomy which I met putting off because I was scared because of my age,but,I had faith and so much trust in Dr Lopez and I like him do much,we did it! He is awesome.I love him.
About Dr. Gerardo Lopez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1558337543
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Medical Center|Lutheran Medical Center|Lutheran Medical Center|Ny Med Coll/Our Lady Of Mercy Hosp|Ny Med Coll/Our Lady Of Mercy Hosp|Ny Med Coll/Our Lady Of Mercy Hosp
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Military Med Sch
