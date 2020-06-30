Overview

Dr. Gerardo Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Military Med Sch and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Toms River OBGYN in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

