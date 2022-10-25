Overview

Dr. Gerardo Kahane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from National University of Cuyo / Faculty of Medical Sciences|University of Cuyo School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Kahane works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Aventura in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.