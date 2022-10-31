Dr. Gerardo Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerardo Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Cordoba|University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Garcia E Gerardo, MD3300 Tamiami Trl Ste 101B, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-8222Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Well both my wife & I have had 1 office visit each! Our 1st visit with Dr. Garcia. We both had a wonderful experience. I should mention he was recommended by my pain Managment Dr. & Dr. G was exactly as described a very caring & good Dr.! Personable & thorough! I had to call Dr.G today & not only did he answered the phone himself but I told him my issue Dr. G will consult with my other Dr. & call me back! As of today he will be our primary care Dr. For our family!!
About Dr. Gerardo Garcia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1477566966
Education & Certifications
- Kingbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Universidad Nacional de Cordoba|University of Santo Tomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia speaks Tagalog.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.