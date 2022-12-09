Overview

Dr. Gerardo Gamez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gamez works at Florida Neurology Group in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.