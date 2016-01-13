Dr. Gerardo Escobedo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escobedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Escobedo, DO
Dr. Gerardo Escobedo, DO is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Premiere Retina Specialists10100 LOOP 40, Midland, TX 79706 Directions (432) 617-0181
Vista Surgery Center4200 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 520-5888
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Escobedo?
Dr. E is willing to listen to you as a patient and consider multiple courses of treatment, as well as make a referral if he feels like he's not the best fit for your condition. He cares about getting you better.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790770402
- Nassau University Med Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Dr. Escobedo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escobedo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escobedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Escobedo works at
Dr. Escobedo has seen patients for Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escobedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Escobedo speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Escobedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escobedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escobedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escobedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.