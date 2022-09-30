Overview

Dr. Gerardo Carcamo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.



Dr. Carcamo works at Daniel Deane, M.D. in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.