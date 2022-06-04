See All Family Doctors in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Canchola works at Angel Fullerton Medical Group in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Angel Fullerton Medical Group
    1125 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    Central Bristol Medical Group Inc.
    2621 S Bristol St Ste 308, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 662-7710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostatitis
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Prostatitis
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Canchola?

    Jun 04, 2022
    i recently went to see this dr as a new patient in April 2022, i was so impressed by the sweet staff and how nice it was to of had my first time appt with the Dr . i told him what was going on with me and he immediately had his staff work on having my referrals for ortho, gyn, mammogram etc. literally within a few days i had everything ready including full blood work up. thanks to all of that i found out i had a few things going on with me. im undergoing treatment with ortho, mammogram biopsy, gyn polyp biopsy and just had my first cortisone injections in my ankles. i cant express the gratitude i feel in my heart for such a quick turn around, thank you Dr. Canchola for listening to my concerns and for taking care of me the way you and your staff do. i really appreciate you!
    Elisa — Jun 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Canchola to family and friends

    Dr. Canchola's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Canchola

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD.

    About Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639185879
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canchola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canchola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canchola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Canchola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canchola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canchola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canchola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.