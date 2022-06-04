Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canchola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Canchola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Angel Fullerton Medical Group1125 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92833 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Central Bristol Medical Group Inc.2621 S Bristol St Ste 308, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 662-7710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canchola?
i recently went to see this dr as a new patient in April 2022, i was so impressed by the sweet staff and how nice it was to of had my first time appt with the Dr . i told him what was going on with me and he immediately had his staff work on having my referrals for ortho, gyn, mammogram etc. literally within a few days i had everything ready including full blood work up. thanks to all of that i found out i had a few things going on with me. im undergoing treatment with ortho, mammogram biopsy, gyn polyp biopsy and just had my first cortisone injections in my ankles. i cant express the gratitude i feel in my heart for such a quick turn around, thank you Dr. Canchola for listening to my concerns and for taking care of me the way you and your staff do. i really appreciate you!
About Dr. Gerardo Canchola, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1639185879
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canchola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canchola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canchola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canchola works at
Dr. Canchola speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Canchola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canchola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canchola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canchola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.