Dr. Gerardo Bustillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerardo Bustillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bustillo is very patient in answering all my questions and gave me confidence that everything will be alright (after sensing how nervous I was). He made me feel that I’m in good hands.
About Dr. Gerardo Bustillo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1972631786
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
