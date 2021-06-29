Dr. Gerard Voorhees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voorhees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Voorhees, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Voorhees, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Voorhees works at
Locations
-
1
Dba Corpus Christi Cancer Center1625 Rodd Field Rd Ste 200, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 985-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voorhees?
Thorough, compassionate, professional, and extremely knowledgeable. I trust him with my care completely. Office and staff very pleasant and easy to work with. The atmosphere is positive and compassionate.
About Dr. Gerard Voorhees, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1104828540
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Medical Center
- St. louis University Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Creighton University, Omaha
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voorhees has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voorhees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voorhees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voorhees works at
Dr. Voorhees speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Voorhees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voorhees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voorhees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voorhees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.