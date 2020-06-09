See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Gerard Vernose, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gerard Vernose, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Vernose works at Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis
    73 N Maple Ave Ste D, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis
    1841 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis
    188 Fries Mill Rd Ste A2, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)

About Dr. Gerard Vernose, MD

  • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
NPI Number
  • 1639116775
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Internship
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gerard Vernose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vernose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vernose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vernose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vernose has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vernose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernose.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vernose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vernose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

