Dr. Gerard Ventura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerard Ventura, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, Sabine County Hospital and St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine.
Locations
-
1
Nick Schwedock MD409 Russell Blvd Ste B, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 569-0050
-
2
Nacogdoches Office4848 NE Stallings Dr Ste 207, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 569-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
- Sabine County Hospital
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very thirough in diagnosis with vital records to substaciate findings . His personal nurse is very atttentive and helpful in answering diagnosis questions in behalf of Dr, Ventura
About Dr. Gerard Ventura, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1962499947
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
