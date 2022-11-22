Overview

Dr. Gerard Varlotta, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Varlotta works at Gerard Varlotta, DO, FACSM in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.