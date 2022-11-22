Dr. Gerard Varlotta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varlotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Varlotta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerard Varlotta, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Varlotta works at
Locations
-
1
Gerard Varlotta, DO, FACSM20 E 46th St Rm 304, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 871-2889Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 1:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Center for Orthopedic and Spine Surgery122 Maple Ave # 8, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (646) 912-6801
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varlotta?
Painful procedure, however remarkable results. I feel 20 years younger from relief of pain. Patient and caring staff.
About Dr. Gerard Varlotta, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1003818584
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides MC
- Maimonides Med Center|Rusk Inst Of Rehab Med, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Maimonides Med Ctr, General Surgery Coney Island Hosp, Flexible or Transitional Year|Rusk Institute Nyu|University Of Washington
- Coney Is Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM)
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varlotta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varlotta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Varlotta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Varlotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varlotta works at
Dr. Varlotta has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varlotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Varlotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varlotta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varlotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varlotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.