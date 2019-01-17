Dr. Gerard Turano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Turano, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerard Turano, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED.
Locations
Turano Medical PC3131 Kings Hwy Ste B1A, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 421-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love both doctors. They make you feel comfortable and very gentle with their exam. Two great doctors. They are brothers that either doctor that you get will treat you the same.
About Dr. Gerard Turano, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
Dr. Turano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turano has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Turano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turano.
