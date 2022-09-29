Dr. Gerard Tepedino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepedino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Tepedino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerard Tepedino, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell
Dr. Tepedino works at
Locations
North Shore Nephrology PC1129 Northern Blvd Ste 101, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-5570Monday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Tepedino is a great doctor. He is attentive to the patient and makes good suggestions.
About Dr. Gerard Tepedino, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tepedino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tepedino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tepedino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepedino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepedino.
