Dr. Gerard Sigue, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Sigue works at IMC Neurology in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.