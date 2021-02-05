Overview

Dr. Gerard Saponara, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Saponara works at Foot Specs Central New York PC in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.