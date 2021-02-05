Dr. Gerard Saponara, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saponara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Saponara, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gerard Saponara, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Saponara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foot Specialists of Cny PC5900 N Burdick St Ste 104, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 656-2216
-
2
Foot Specialists Of Cny315 S Crouse Ave Ste 304, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 476-7471
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saponara?
EXCELLENT PODIATRIST AND WILL TAKE ALL THE TIME THAT IS NEEDED.
About Dr. Gerard Saponara, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1114011400
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saponara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saponara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saponara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saponara works at
Dr. Saponara has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saponara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saponara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saponara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saponara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saponara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.