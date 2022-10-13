Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerard Roy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerard Roy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Locations
1
Preventive Diagnostics Inc.1 Grove St, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 224-2447Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
New Britain OBGYN209 Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 224-2447
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Roy’s for over two decades. He has delivered both of my children, performed surgeries, etc. Knowledgeable, patient, kind, and simply is the best! You couldn’t ask for a better human being to care for you. The office staff are also friendly and always helpful. Wish I could give more stars!!
About Dr. Gerard Roy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992775910
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
