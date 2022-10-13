Overview

Dr. Gerard Roy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Roy works at New Britain OB/GYN in New Britain, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.