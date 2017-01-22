See All Family Doctors in Liverpool, NY
Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD

General Medical Practice
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.

Dr. Rodziewicz works at MedCannabisConsultants in Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    MedCannabisConsultants
    1035 7th North St # D, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 637-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc Surgery
AIDS
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Herniated Disc Surgery
AIDS
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rodziewicz?

    Jan 22, 2017
    Great Doctor....All I can say is thank you! I still have pain but much better than before.
    Baldwinsville, NY — Jan 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rodziewicz to family and friends

    Dr. Rodziewicz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rodziewicz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD.

    About Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD

    Specialties
    • General Medical Practice
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154322519
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Of Cleveland
    Residency
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodziewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodziewicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodziewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodziewicz works at MedCannabisConsultants in Liverpool, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rodziewicz’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodziewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodziewicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodziewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodziewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerard Rodziewicz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.